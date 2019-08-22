Cooler Temperatures Coming To Riverside County

Temperatures will begin cooling off Thursday throughout Riverside County.

A trough of low pressure will move inland Thursday and bring an end to a heat wave that brought temperatures near 120 degrees in the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury in Palm Springs reached 116 Wednesday and Thermal topped out at 117, but highs in those cities will be 112 and 111 Thursday, respectively.

High temperatures in the Coachella Valley are expected to drop to 105 degrees on Friday, then warm slightly over the weekend and reach 111 on Monday, according to the NWS.

Conditions throughout Riverside County will follow a similar trend, dipping on Friday then rising slightly over the weekend.

Highs elsewhere Thursday will be 96 in Riverside, 112 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley, 88 in Temecula and 98 in Hemet.