Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 18th Time in 19 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for the 18th time in 19 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.505, its lowest amount since March 26.

The average price has dropped 8.2 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago, 11.5 cents lower than one month ago and seven-tenths of a cent below what it was one year ago. It has risen 23.7 cents since the start of the year.

“The California Energy Commission last week reported a drop in gasoline inventory after refineries scaled back California fuel production, but on Wednesday the commission reported that inventory is back up, so there is still reason for prices to continue decreasing,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.