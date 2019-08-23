Suspect Fires Shotgun During Warrant Sweep In Palm Springs; 4 Arrested

A suspect fired a gun while officers were attempting to make multiple arrests at a Palm Springs hotel for outstanding warrants Thursday morning, but no was injured, police said.

Officers and investigators from the Coachella Valley Post-Release Accountability Team from the Cathedral City Police Department were attempting to make warrant arrests around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Marquis Villas Resort on South Calle Encilia in Palm Springs, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

While officers were trying to enter a hotel room, a fleeing occupant fired a round from a shotgun, Herrera said. Officers found no one injured, but discovered the round had gone into the wall of another room, almost striking another person in that room.

Officers arrested Steven Jones, 20, of Salton Sea, for negligent discharge of a firearm along with violating his probation, felony possession of an illegal weapon, child endangerment and charges stemming from a Palm Springs Police Department vehicle pursuit.

They also arrested Steven Sanders, 45, of Palm Springs, for violation of probation, felony possession of narcotics for sale and outstanding narcotics warrants; Alexis Lee Dare, 27, of Palm Springs for stolen vehicle and drug related warrants; and Stephanie Cerda, 30, of Palm Springs for drug offense warrants and felony possession of illegal narcotics

All four were taken to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.