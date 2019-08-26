Pedestrian Killed in Indio ID’d

The coroner’s office Sunday named a man who died a day after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Indio.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at Indio Boulevard and Highway 111, according to the Indio Police Department.

The 32-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a Toyota Camry, police said.

The victim, identified as Michael Carrasco of Indio, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he died early the next morning, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

The driver of the car that hit the victim cooperated with officers at the scene, and investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.