Indio Police: Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Circle K While Wearing Wig

A man who allegedly held up an Indio convenience store while wearing a wig was arrested Tuesday.

Officers were called just after 8 p.m. Monday to a Circle K store in the 82000 block of Avenue 42 on a report of an armed robbery, according to the Indio Police Department.

A suspect with a handgun confronted the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register and cigarettes, police said. The clerk complied and the suspect, who was wearing a blonde wig, a neon green shirt and blue jeans, was seen leaving the store’s parking lot in a Ford F-150 with a broken rear window.

Police found the truck in front of an apartment complex in the 44700 block of King Street later that night, and tracked the suspect to one of the units.

The man — 39-year-old Curtis Dixon of Indio — refused for hours to come out of the apartment, but ultimately surrendered to officers without incident at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Dixon admitted to other robberies in Indio, according to police, and was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

He was being held at the Larry D. Smith Detention Center in Banning in lieu of $35,000 bail Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.