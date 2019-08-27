Leslie Jones leaving ‘SNL’

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones is making her exit from Studio 8H.

Jones, who made her on-camera debut on the series in 2014, is leaving the long-running sketch show, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Additionally, Kate McKinnon, who had been rumored to be considering an exit, is expected to stay on board for Season 45, the source said.

NBC would not confirm the news. An email to Jones’ representatives was not immediately returned.

Jones was known for her frequent appearances on the mid-show Weekend Update news segment, where she’d frequently comment on politics and social issues like Alabama’s abortion ban legislation.

She joined the cast at age of 47, giving her the distinction of being the oldest person to join the sketch show as a cast member. Her addition also marked the first time the show had more than one African American woman as a cast member. Sasheer Zamata was hired as a featured player the prior season.

Jones was nominated for the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy in both 2017 and 2018.

Jones next has a number of movie projects lined up and a comedy special with Netflix.

“SNL” returns September 28. Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, Kristen Stewart and Eddie Murphy are among those lined up for hosts in the new season.