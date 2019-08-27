Mental Competency Hearing Scheduled For Man Accused In Palm Springs Standoff

A mental competency hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for a Palm Springs man who allegedly barricaded himself inside his home after assaulting a man last year.

James Hardwick, 35, is accused of striking the unidentified victim in the head with a blunt object, then holing up inside his residence in the 400 block of West Dominguez Road for several hours before surrendering to police on in December 2018.

Palm Springs officers responded just after noon on Dec. 15, 2018, to a call regarding a man with a “moderate head injury,” who was allegedly struck by Hardwick.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside his home, as police were receiving “information that the suspect possibly armed himself with explosives,” prompting a bomb squad and SWAT team response.

Hardwick surrendered after talking with crisis negotiators over the phone, police said. The residence was checked for explosives and determined to be safe, police said, though the criminal complaint alleges that Hardwick was in possession of an unspecified explosive device.

Hardwick pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in December to charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and possession of an explosive device.

He remains held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Indio jail.