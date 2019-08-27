Search and rescue responding to car over cliff in Big Sur, second this week

A second car has gone over a cliff in Big Sur in less than a week.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews are responding to the area of Big Creek Bridge where a second car has been reported going off the cliffs.

On Saturday a car went off a 200 foot cliff south of Big Sur.

The car fell into heavy brush according to Big Sur Fire. The Coast Guard says the car fell in the area of the Lime Creek and John Little State Natural Reserve.

An occupant of the vehicle was not found as of Saturday night.