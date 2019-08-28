Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Wednesday to $3.494, one day after a run of 21 decreases in 22 days totaling 9.2 cents ended with the price unchanged.

The average price is at its lowest amount since March 26, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago, 11.2 cents lower than one month ago and 2.1 cents less than one year ago. It has risen 22.6 cents since the start of the year.