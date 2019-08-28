Temperatures Expected to Increase in Desert Areas Heading into The Weekend

Temperatures will remain around the same Wednesday in Riverside County before rising in desert areas heading into Labor Day Weekend.

High pressure will continue to build over the southwest this week and cause temperatures to rise through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury in the Coachella Valley is expected to reach 111 on Friday and 113 on Saturday, forecasters said. Highs in Riverside will reach 97 on Thursday and Friday then increase to 99 on Saturday.

Storms expected in the Sonoran Desert will bring some humidity to the Riverside County deserts on Thursday and Friday.

“That will make it feel muggy, but will also act to literally dampen temperature rises,” according to the NWS.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach 98 degrees in Riverside, 109 in the Coachella Valley, 108 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 86 in Temecula and 96 in Hemet.