Two Due In Court For Child Sexual Abuse, Child Porn Charges

Two Palm Desert men are due in court Wednesday for alleged crimes involving children.

Devin Daniel Lujan, 28, and James McCall Anderson, 31, were both arrested in the 74000 block of Scholar Lane on June 28 after deputies were tipped off about suspected child sexual abuse.

Lujan was arraigned last month on suspicion of willfully harming a child, two felony counts of lewd acts with a minor and two felony counts of oral copulation with a minor. He is scheduled to appear for a felony settlement conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Wednesday morning and remains in custody in lieu of $5 million bail.

Anderson is set to be arraigned Wednesday at the same courthouse on charges of distributing child pornography and indecent exposure. He was released on $30,000 bail after his arrest.

Both defendants volunteered at George Washington Charter School in Palm Desert, Desert Sands Unified School District spokeswoman Mary Perry told The Desert Sun, and Lujan was also a teacher at the Bermuda Dunes Learning Center.