Alex Trebek is back on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage having completed chemotherapy

Alex Trebek said he’s completed chemotherapy and is back at work, taping the new season of “Jeopardy!” just five months after announcing he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over,” Trebek said in video footage of the “Jeopadry!” taping, released by show producers on Thursday.

“I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

The first episode of this upcoming 36th “Jeopardy!” season will air on Sept. 9.