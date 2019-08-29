Labor Day Weekend Crackdown on DUI Drivers Begins Friday Night

California Highway Patrol officers will be canvassing highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday and continuing until Monday night to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of a Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

The CHP’s “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

According to the agency, all available officers from the Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula stations will deploy in a targeted crackdown that coincides with end-of-summer saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in municipalities throughout the Inland Empire.

“Whatever causes impairment makes you an unsafe driver,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “High visibility enforcement … will help create a general deterrence and promote safer driving.”

During the 2018 Labor Day weekend MEP, CHP officers statewide arrested 1,084 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, a roughly 8 percent increase from the same period in 2017.

Thirty-six people died in wrecks throughout California over Labor Day weekend 2018, according to the agency.

Officials said that with most CHP officers and sergeants trained as “drug recognition experts,” they will be better equipped to spot motorists under the influence of marijuana.

The CHP deployment is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” campaigns.