Hurricane Dorian poses ‘significant threat’ to parts of Bahamas, Florida

Hurricane Dorian was forecast to become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” on Friday as it churned on its course to the Bahamas and southeastern U.S. over the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm posed “a significant threat” to the Bahamas and Florida and has maximum sustained winds near 110 mph, just one mile away from becoming a major Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, the center said.

The storm was expected to continue strengthening as it headed toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida peninsula, the center said Friday.

As of midmorning Friday, Dorian was about 480 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was expected to move over the Atlantic north of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Friday. It was then expected to move near or over parts of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday and be near the Florida peninsula late Monday, the center said.

The storm has the potential to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 over the next several days and was forecast to reach top winds of up to 140 mph in the next 72 hours.

Dorian could be the first Category 4 or higher hurricane to make landfall on Florida’s east coast since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew was blamed for 44 deaths in the state. Anything at Category 3 or above is considered a major hurricane.

The center said life-threatening storm surge would raise water levels as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide in parts of the northwestern Bahamas, with “large and destructive waves” near the coast.

The storm was expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain, with isolated areas receiving as 18 inches in the northwestern Bahamas and coastal southeast United States.

Hurricane conditions were possible in the Bahamas by Sunday, the center said.

“It’s going to be this big, bad, intense storm — wherever it hits, it’s going to do catastrophic wind damage,” said Bill Karins, a meteorologist for NBC News.

“There is an increasing likelihood of a prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days in parts of Florida early next week,” the center said.

Life-threatening storm surge and “devastating hurricane-force winds” along portions of Florida’s east coast were likely by early next week, but it was too soon to determine where the hardest hit areas would be, the center said.

“A prolonged period of storm surge, high winds and rainfall is likely in portions of Florida into next week, including the possibility of hurricane-force winds over inland portions of the Florida peninsula,” the center said.

It is too soon to tell exactly when the storm would make its U.S. landfall, but the hurricane center warned of an increasing likelihood of “life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week.” Six to 12 inches of rain is also expected in the U.S., with some areas getting up to 15 inches. The rainfall may cause flash floods.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration request for Florida that the state’s Gov. Ron DeSantis had expanded across the entire state on Thursday.

DeSantis said during a news conference Friday that Florida will implement highway patrol escorts for trucks to refuel gas stations that have sold out of fuel and that state agencies will be spot checking nursing homes before and after the storm.

“This is a major event. We still have some degree of uncertainty, but I think if you look at the different forecasts, you see potential major impacts from places in South Florida potentially going all the way up the coast of Florida,” he said.

He also previously said that about 2,500 members of Florida’s National Guard had been activated, with another 1,500 on standby.

Earlier,Trump called off his planned trip to Poland over the weekend to oversee the response to Dorian.

In a video posted from the White House on Thursday night, Trump said: “We’re ready. We have the best people in the world ready, and they’re going to help you.”

Trump said that “somebody said” that Dorian would be “bigger or at least as big as Andrew,” which caused more than $25 billion in damage in 1992.

Andrew was assessed as Category 5, with sustained winds of 175 mph. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian might reach Category 4, for which the wind range tops out at 156 mph.

The hurricane swept by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Ricoas a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday with few casualties and little confirmed damage.