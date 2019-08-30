Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died with alcohol, fentanyl, oxycodone in system: medical examiner

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs ingested a lethal combination of opioids and alcohol before he was found dead in his Texas hotel room nearly two months ago, authorities said Friday.

Skaggs choked on his own vomit due to “mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication,” according to findings by Dr. Marc Krouse, Tarrant County deputy chief medical examiner.

“The pharynx and esophagus are intact and are filled with gastric material,” the report found.

The death was ruled an accident.

Skaggs is a native Californian, born and raised in Santa Monica. The Angels drafted the left-handed pitcher in 2009 in the first round but ultimately traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2012 but was traded back to the Angels the next year.