Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

The official Twitter account of Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the social media platform, was hacked on Friday.

One of the first tweets sent from his “compromised” account was the N-word. Another, sent minutes later, praised Hitler.

More than a dozen racist or otherwise offensive original tweets were sent within 20 minutes from the account.

Among the tweets was a link to a message board on the chat service Discord. The users in the chat had spelled out “DONALD TRUMP” in emojis on one of the boards. Some of the users in the chat claimed they were attempting to rifle through Dorsey’s private direct messages while they still had access to the account, but found the task too hard to manage.

Dorsey’s messaging inbox is set to “open,” which allows any user on Twitter to message him. On the announcements page, where only moderators of the Discord can post, the last message asked users who they should hack next.

The server was taken down from Discord about 15 minutes after the first post, before Twitter was able to take back control of Jack’s account.

Dorsey has more than 4.2 million followers.

“We’re aware that @Jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” the platform’s official communications handle tweeted minutes later.