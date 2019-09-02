At least five die in Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian lashes islands

At least five people have died in the Abaco Islands, Bahamian officials say. A woman told Eyewitness News Bahamas that her 8-year-old grandson was killed in a possible drowning.

Hurricane Dorian hovered at a near-standstill Monday evening as it battered the northern Bahamas with ferocious winds and heavy surf, leaving at least five dead in the archipelago as officials warned the body count could rise.

The deaths occurred in the Abaco Islands, which has felt the brunt of the punishing conditions that have continued to shred homes and flood low-lying islands, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference.

Dorian, one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm earlier Monday with 145 mph winds but remained “extremely dangerous” in the Bahamas for a second day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Officials in the Bahamas feared more destruction as the storm’s outer bands began to brush South Florida with thunderstorms and high surf.

Bahamian officials said they had received a “tremendous” number of calls for rescue, but weather conditions remained unsafe to respond in many cases.

Storm surges of up to 23 feet above the normal tide levels were slamming parts of Grand Bahama Island, which was being “lashed incessantly” by the destructive hurricane-force winds, the hurricane center added.

Millions of people along the southeastern coast of the United States are bracing for Dorian’s effects over the next few days as meteorologists warn the storm, creeping westward at just 1 mph, will eventually veer north off the coast of Florida. A lack of upper level winds has left the hurricane without a driving force, and it’s unclear if and where it would run ashore over the U.S.