Don’t buy street vaping products, CDC, FDA warn

Health officials are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping.

While the cause remains unclear, officials said Friday that many reports involve e-cigarette products that contain THC, the mind-altering substance in marijuana.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday they are looking at 215 possible cases across 25 states. According to data collected from state health departments by NBC News, at least 298 people have been hospitalized nationwide with severe lung disease apparently related to vaping.

In addition to breathing difficulties and lung damage, some people have reported vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue.

The CDC has not identified one common product, but the CDC and Food and Drug Administration warned the public not to buy vaping products off the street.

The FDA is analyzing the content of dozens of vaping samples collected by state health authorities investigating the illness.

Pulmonary specialist Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos said that while it’s good the CDC is cautioning certain groups of people to avoid e-cigarettes, the warning should have also been directed to everyone using the products.

“I would plead with the CDC to take a harsher approach,” said Galiatsatos, an assistant professor in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine and director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “I would recommend everyone stop using these products until more is known.”

The hundreds of cases of vaping-related lung illnesses “could be the tip of the iceberg,” Galiatsatos said, noting that there may be many more people who are experiencing symptoms but not severe enough to send them to the emergency room.