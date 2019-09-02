Kevin Hart suffers ‘major back injuries’ after car crash

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries after a car crash in Malibu, California, early Sunday.

A man named Jared Black was behind the wheel of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, with Hart and another passenger in the vehicle, when it rolled into a ditch at about 12:45 a.m. local time, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to NBC News.

Black crashed the muscle car after turning onto Mulholland Highway.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” the CHP said in a statement.

He and the other passenger, identified as Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside. Hart and Black suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the highway patrol.

Broxterman was not hospitalized.

Hart, who turned 40 in July, bought himself the Plymouth Barracuda as a birthday gift.

“I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace,’ Hart said in an Instagram post on July 8.

TMZ reported that the car smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside and that the roof of the vehicle was crushed.

California Highway Patrol said Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A spokesman for Hart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.