Man Shot to Death on Riverside Cul-De-Sac

A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in a residential Riverside neighborhood, police said Monday.

First responders found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a mini van at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of El Sol Way in the Casa Blanca neighborhood.

The victim, who was not named, was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Riverside City Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

There was no word on a motive or a suspect in the shooting.