Victims of Texas mass shooting include postal worker, educator, teenage girl and out-of-town man visiting family

A postal worker, an educator, a truck driver, a man visiting his parents from out of town and a 15-year-old girl were among the seven people gunned down in west Texas over the weekend, officials and relatives said.

Twenty-two people, including a 17-month-old girl, were also injured in the rampage, which occurred after a traffic stop between the west Texas cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

The gunman was killed in a shootout with police near a movie theater after he abandoned his car and stole a U.S. Postal Service van.

The Postal Service identified the dead letter carrier as Mary Granados, 29.

Granados’ twin sister, Rosie Granados, said they had planned to celebrate their 30th birthday together.

“She was so special,” Rosie Granados told NBC News. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”

Rodolfo Arco, 56, was also killed in the rampage, according to his wife, Bari Acro.

Bari Arco said the couple has been married for 20 years and have three daughters, ages 3, 6 and 23. The family moved to Odessa from Las Vegas nearly a year ago for Rodolfo Arco’s trucking business.

On Saturday, she said, he was returning from work when a bullet struck him in the head.

“Now he’s gone,” she said.

The gunman had recently been fired from a job, law enforcement officials said.

Edwin Peregrino, 25, was in town from San Antonio, visiting his parents when he was gunned down in their front yard, the victim’s sister Eritizi Peregrino told The Washington Post.

“It happened at our home. You think you’re safe at your own house,” the grieving sister said. “You’re not even safe at your own house.”

Leilah Hernandez, a 15-year-old student at Odessa High School, was with her family at a car dealership when she was fatally shot, relatives said.

The girl, who celebrated her quinceañera in May, died as she pleaded, “Help me, help me,” grandmother Nora Leyva said.

Joseph Griffith, 40, was killed as he sat at a traffic light with his wife and two children, the man’s sister said. Griffith was a former math teacher and a day before his death, one of his former students told the victim what an “awesome teacher he was,” the victim’s sister Carla Byrne said.

The parents of 17-month-old Anderson Davis said their daughter, whose face and chest were injured by shrapnel, was recovering after undergoing surgery on Sunday morning.

Ten people were still hospitalized at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa Monday morning, a spokesman for the hospital said. One person was in critical condition, one person was in serious condition, and eight people were in fair condition.

Local police have said it’s unclear why the shooter opened fire Saturday, but they have said the shooting doesn’t appear to have been motivated by domestic or international terrorism.