1 Killed, 2 Injured In Crash On I-10 In Cabazon

An apparent act of reckless driving in Cabazon Tuesday left one man dead and two people hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

The deadly crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 51-year-old Torrance man in a 2008 Mercury Marquis was weaving in and out of traffic when he swerved into a Ford F-150 in another lane, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Darren Meyer said.

The back of the Mercury struck the front of the Ford pickup, causing the drivers to lose control of their vehicles, which both slid sideways toward the right-hand shoulder. They overturned down an embankment and landed on Railroad Avenue just south of the freeway.

The driver of the Ford, a 56-year-old man from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was trapped in the pickup and died of his injuries at the scene, Meyer said. His name was not immediately released.

The Ford’s sole passenger, a 43-year-old woman, also from Albuquerque, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The Mercury driver was treated for minor injuries at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.

Meyer said an investigation is ongoing to determine whether alcohol, drugs, distraction and mechanical failure may be factors.