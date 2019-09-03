2 Small Quakes Strike Near Cabazon

Two small earthquakes rattled parts of central Riverside County Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary magnitude 3.5 temblor was recorded at 5:18 p.m. with an epicenter about 6 miles northeast of Cabazon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map indicated shaking could be felt in some areas of the western Coachella Valley, including in Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

Another small quake — this one with a preliminary magnitude of 1.6 — struck in the same area about 20 minutes later at 5:39 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.