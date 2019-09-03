One Killed in Crash near Cabazon

One person was killed and another injured Tuesday in a crash in Cabazon.

The crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 at Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles rolled off the roadway, and a man wound up trapped underneath a pickup truck, according to a CHP log. One of the vehicles ended up overturned on Railroad Avenue, just south of the freeway.

Authorities pronounced one person dead at the scene, and another was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with moderate injuries.

Railroad Avenue was expected to be closed for at least an hour while the overturned vehicle is removed from the roadway. No closures were reported on I-10.