Boy, 17, Arrested For Allegedly Making Threats Against Coachella Valley High

Threats of violence against Coachella Valley High School resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.

“In the past two days, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to several calls for service regarding potential threats of violence at Coachella Valley High School being posted to student social media accounts,” according to a statement released by sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Reichle. “The posts included photos which directly stated that the user planned on shooting up the high school.”

Investigators looked into the posts and tracked down the teenager who is believed to have made the posts, the sergeant said. The boy — who was not identified because of his age — was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats, he said.

Reichle said the teen is not currently a student at Coachella Valley High School.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department takes all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigates all reported incidents,” Reichle said. “Making any kind of threat whether in person or online, is illegal and has serious consequences. The Sheriff’s Department encourages students, parents, and school staff to immediately report any information that poses a threat to the safety of others.”

The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate, but has determined there is no credible threat to the high school, Reichle said.