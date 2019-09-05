2 Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting in Cathedral City

Two people were behind bars Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Cathedral City.

Christian Isiah Jimenez, 20, of San Bernardino, was arrested Tuesday in Needles in connection with the Aug. 19 shooting death of Alberto Rafael Sosa Alvarez, 21, Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said. Also arrested was 20-year-old Merisa Robinson of Needles, who is accused of being an accessory to murder and harboring a felon.

Alvarez was discovered with gunshot wounds around 12:50 a.m. Aug. 19 on a sidewalk in the 68300 block of Madrid Road after police received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance in the area.

Officers were at the scene within 10 minutes and began life-saving efforts until paramedics were able to take the victim to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, but Alvarez died at the hospital.

Police could not find any witnesses or suspects to the shooting in its immediate aftermath, but detectives were eventually able to identify Jimenez as a person of interest and obtained an arrest warrant for him, Herrera said.

Cathedral City police on Tuesday evening tracked Jimenez to a residence in the 1900 block of Clary Drive in Needles and took both Jimenez and Robinson into custody.

Jimenez was booked into the Indio jail on suspicion of murder, along with misdemeanor narcotics and obstruction of justice charges, and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records show. Robinson was also taken to the Indio jail and was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. She was being held on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and public intoxication, in addition to the accessory allegation.