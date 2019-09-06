Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For Eighth Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County posted its eighth consecutive increase Friday after dropping 23 times in 25 days to its lowest amount since March 26.

The average price rose four-tenths of a cent Friday to $3.594. It has risen 10.2 cents over the past eight days, including nine-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.5 cents more than one week ago, 1.3 cents higher than month ago and 4.6 cents greater than one year ago.

“The California Energy Commission reported (Wednesday) that gasoline inventories fell in the last week despite an uptick in refinery production, so local supply was apparently not keeping up with demand,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“There is no known refinery issue at this time that would cause a sustained spike in prices, so this could be just a short-term increase.”