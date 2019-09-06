Man Accused in Cathedral City Shooting to be Arraigned

A San Bernardino resident accused of gunning down a man in Cathedral City was charged Friday with murder.

Christian Isiah Jimenez, 20, was arrested Tuesday in Needles in connection with the Aug. 19 shooting death of Alberto Rafael Sosa Alvarez, 21. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

Merisa Robinson, 20, of Needles, was arrested along with Jimenez on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and harboring a felon. Prosecutors, however, declined to file charges against Robinson due to “lack of sufficient evidence,” Riverside County District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Hall said. Robinson remained in custody at the Indio jail Friday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she would be released.

Alvarez was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 12:50 a.m. Aug. 19 on a sidewalk in the 68300 block of Madrid Road after police received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance in the area.

Officers began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he died, police said.

Police were unable to immediately find any witnesses or suspects, but detectives were eventually able to identify Jimenez as a person of interest and obtained an arrest warrant for him, police said. No details were released on what led police to focus on Jimenez.

Cathedral City police on Tuesday evening tracked Jimenez to a residence in the 1900 block of Clary Drive in Needles and took both Jimenez and Robinson into custody.