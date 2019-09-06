Pair Suspected of Fatally Beating 84-Year-Old Woman at Pechanga Resort

Two women suspected of beating an 84-year-old woman at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, inflicting ultimately fatal injuries, were behind bars Friday.

Candace Tai Townsell, 39, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, both of Moreno Valley, were arrested earlier this week and booked on suspicion of assault resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy, robbery and elder abuse, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Townsell is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, and Williams is being held without bail at the Indio Jail.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche, the suspects are accused of attacking Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach last Saturday morning at the resort. Brosche said deputies were called to the location about 8 a.m. after Assad was discovered unconscious in a hotel bathroom.

The gravely injured woman was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Brosche said detectives obtained leads pointing to Townsell and Williams as the alleged assailants, and both were taken into custody — Townsell in Hemet and Williams in Perris.

The pair’s relationship to Assad, if any, was not disclosed, and investigators did not provide any further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged attack.