Thousands of Cannabis Plants Seized from Wildomar Property

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Friday were attempting to identify the individuals responsible for cultivating more than 3,000 thousand marijuana plants seized at a Wildomar property.

The illegal outdoor grow was uncovered thanks to an anonymous tip that pointed investigators to the 24000 block of Cottonwood Street, near Cedar Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Reese.

He said the agency’s Marijuana Eradication Team served a search warrant at the location about 7 a.m. Thursday, discovering 3,600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, with a street value of more than $200,000.

The property was not occupied, and it was unclear how long the site had been under cultivation.

Deputies seized the plants for destruction.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Lake Elsinore station at 951-245-3300.