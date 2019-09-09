Man Struck, Killed While Lying in Middle of Road near Murrieta

A man was run over and killed after he laid down or collapsed in the middle of a rural road just west of Murrieta, authorities reported Monday.

The fatality was reported about 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Tenaja Road, near Calle Pino, in the unincorporated community of La Cresta.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig said the victim, whose identity has not been confirmed, was lying on Tenaja when a 34-year-old man at the wheel of a 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup going westbound at an unknown speed drove over him.

The motorist, who was not identified, apparently did not see the victim beforehand, Lassig said. The driver stopped and called 911, he said.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived about 10 minutes later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Hundreds of first responders were in the area at the time, battling the 1,900-acre Tenaja Fire less than a mile away.

The motorist, who was not injured, was questioned and cleared to go.

Lassig said the investigation is ongoing.