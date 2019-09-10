La Quinta Business Robbed Early Tuesday Morning

A man robbed a La Quinta business early Tuesday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery was reported around 3:30 a.m. at an unidentified business near the intersection of Highway 111 and Jefferson Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The culprit entered the business, displayed a handgun then ran off with the cash, sheriff’s deputies said. No one was injured during the robbery.

Deputies were continuing to search for the robber. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s department’s Thermal station at 760-863-8990.