RSO: Woman Killed In Nuevo

What was initially reported as an assault at a Nuevo home turned into a homicide investigation when sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead, the sheriff’s department reported Tuesday.

Deputies responded about 4:50 p.m. Monday to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 29000 block of 13th Street and discovered a woman dead in the roadway, Sgt. Rick Espinoza said. Deputies also found a second woman injured, he said.

A suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived and was not located, the sergeant said.

No details about the suspect were released, nor did authorities release the names or ages of the victims or the circumstances of the crime.

The sheriff’s department asked anyone who may have information to call homicide detectives at 951-955-2777 or 760-393-3531.