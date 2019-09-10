Trial Scheduled To Begin For Soccer Coach From UK Accused Of Molestation

Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a youth soccer coach who allegedly committed lewd acts on a young boy on several occasions over the course of two months.

Stephen William Morgan, 33, faces eight felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years of age.

Morgan, a UK resident in the country on an employment visa, allegedly committed the acts on the boy, identified in the complaint John Doe, between May 1 and July 10, 2017. Four of the alleged acts occurred at an area restaurant, while one occurred in a hotel room and another on a car ride back from Los Angeles, according to the complaint, which doesn’t specify the cities involved.

Morgan was a coach with UK International Soccer, and had been working in Southern California for the company since September 2016, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was arrested in Redlands in September 2017 and has remained in custody without bail ever since. Jail records indicate he is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.