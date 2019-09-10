Tuesday starts Palindrome Week

Mom! Dad! Wow! Tell a ballet — It’s the last palindrome week of the century.

Palindromes are words, phrases or a sequence of numbers that can be read the same way forward and backward.

Tuesday (9/10/19 or 9/10/2019) marks the first time this year, and last time for a lifetime, when all the numbers line up. The palindromes go through next Thursday, so palindrome week is actually a 10-day week.

Here’s how it looks:

It’s also the last palindrome week we’ll get for the century, Farmers’ Almanac notes. Using the m-dd-yy format, each century gets nine years with 10 consecutive palindrome days and they always happen in the second decade of that 100-year span.

But don’t despair. There are still some numerical palindrome days ahead on the calendar. NBC News reported back in 2011 about a professor at University of Portland, Aziz Inan, who has studied numerical palindromes. He compiled a list here of 38 palindrome dates for the 21st Century (in a month/day/year format that uses four numbers for the year). The next one up is Feb. 2, 2020 (02/02/2020).

The word palindrome comes from the Greek palindromos and signifies a running back again, according to Etymonline.com. The ancient Greeks famously inscribed a palindrome phrase on fountains.

Go ahead and inscribe some tweets today. Here’s a good list of palindromes for inspiration.

It’s #PalindromeWeek (the last one this century)! For the next 10 days, every day reads the same forward and backward: 9-10-19 (91019)

9-11-19 (91119)

9-12-19 (91219)

9-13-19 (91319)

9-14-19 (91419)

9-15-19 (91519)

9-16-19 (91619)

9-17-19 (91719)

9-18-19 (91819)

