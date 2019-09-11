Eastbound 60 Closures Coming to an End Next Weekend

The eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway between Ontario and Riverside will be shut down again this weekend and one more time next weekend for resurfacing work that will shift to the westbound side of the freeway at the end of the month, requiring additional weekend-long closures.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, crews will close the entire eastbound 60 between Interstate 15 in Ontario and the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside, roughly 13 miles, maintaining the closure until 5 a.m. Monday.

One more weekend closure on the eastbound 60 is scheduled, over the same 55-hour period, between the night of Sept. 20 and morning of Sept. 23.

The first overnight closure of the westbound 60 is scheduled Sept. 27 and will also begin at 10 p.m., then end at 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. Officials said the westbound closures will continue over the ensuing seven weekends, ending Nov. 18. However, work will be suspended for Veterans Day weekend, as it was paused for Labor Day weekend travel on the eastbound side.

Caltrans’ objective is to have all the freeway closures finished by Thanksgiving.

Caltrans officials said the rehabilitation work, which entails replacing slabs of pavement, is moving twice as fast because of the partial closures, which the agency dubbed the “60 Swarm,” referring to multiple projects occurring over the next two years along the 60 freeway. Altogether, the swarm covers a 20-mile stretch, from Chino to downtown Riverside.

In addition to the shutdowns, intermittent and extended lane closures are occurring in the construction zone, between Euclid Avenue in Ontario and the 60/91/215. Portions of the Interstate 15/Route 60 interchange in Ontario are being periodically closed for the swarm, as well.

Single lane closures began seven weeks ago in several locations and will wrap up in November 2021, when the $134 million pavement replacement project is slated to conclude, according to Caltrans.

The other part of the 60 Swarm is comprised of bridge replacements, costing $23 million. The Benson Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue and Pipeline Avenue overcrossings in Chino are all due to be razed and replaced with new spans. Alternating east- and westbound lane closures for the bridge work started six weeks ago.

Most of the overnight closures are occurring between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street in Chino.

The current bridges were constructed with dimensions that make them prone to being bumped by oversized truck loads. Over the years, the repeated minor hits have had a cumulative impact, requiring the two-lane bridges to be replaced, according to Caltrans.

More information is available at http://www.60Swarm.com, or via the 60 Swarm hotline: 833-607-9276.