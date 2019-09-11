Police Arrest Suspect In Indio After Search

A man wanted on felony warrants took off running Wednesday when spotted by an officer, but he didn’t remain free for long.

A patrol officer was on Deglet Noor Avenue near Requa Street around noon when he noticed a man walking in the area and recognized him as being the subject of active theft and weapons warrants, according to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, fled when he saw the officer, triggering a search, Guitron said.

Indio police, who canvassed the area with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, located the man around 1 p.m. and took him into custody.

Guitron said there was no threat to public safety during the search.