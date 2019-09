Two Dead in Palm Desert Shooting; One Man in Custody

Deputies who responded to a report of a shooting in Palm Desert Wednesday afternoon found two adults dead and took a man into custody, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the 43000 block of Calle Las Brisas. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department provided few details, but reported via a Twitter post that there was no threat to the public.

Neither the victims’ nor the suspect’s identities were immediately released.