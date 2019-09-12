Sunnylands Olive Harvest 2019, a Tasty Success!

Olive lovers, listen up! It’s harvest season at Sunnylands and Thursday marked the second day of the two-day event.

Smiles and sunshine: the perfect recipe for a day at the Sunnylands Olive Harvest 2019.

“It’s just a big treat to be here,” Mary Moses, a master gardener with UCR and volunteer at the harvest, said.

Moses and her colleagues picked olives to be made into olive oil.

“Anything green, anything purple, anything black,” Moses said as she sifted through the olives.

At Sunnylands, there’s over 660 trees total, according to Sunnylands director of education, Michaeleen Gallagher.

“The olive trees came on sight as a request of Walter Annenburg,” Gallagher said. “He loved the olive trees, in fact the first painting that he and Leanor purchased together was Van Gough’s olive trees.”

She said because of the wet weather this year, the harvest is really big.

“We need to get these olives off the trees and get them milled,” Gallagher said.

To help out, Temecula Olive Oil Company came out with their mobile mill. Making olive oil is an art to Thom Curry, the owner of the company.

“They go into our hopper here, they get a quick wash,” Curry said as he pointed out the oil-making process,

The next set: the whole olive is crushed.

“It all gets crushed together to make a nice fine paste, it gets mixed together for a little while to kind of help the oil coalesce, so it’s easier to extract.”

Next set: the centrifuge.

“The centrifuge is spinning so all the heavy material is going to the outside leaving the lightest material in the center.”

The lightest material is the oil.

“Ready to go!” Curry said.

Just a drizzle on some bread or veggies, “it’s an epiphany,” Curry said with a smile.

The event is topped off with a full catered spread of chicken, vegetables, desserts, bread and of course, olive oil. ‘Olive’ the hard work fully rewarded with a savory snack.