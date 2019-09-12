Suspect in Palm Desert Double Homicide Behind Bars

A 32-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people in a Palm Desert home was being held without bail Thursday, as investigators continue to sort out what may have happened inside the residence.

Frank Scott Castro III was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of murder.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the house in the 43000 block of West Calle Las Brisas, just east of Warner Trail, shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Thurm said Castro was standing at the front of the property and was taken into custody without a struggle. The patrolmen searched inside the house and found the two gunshot victims, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the unit at 951-955-2777.

Castro has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.