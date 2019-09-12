Temperatures On The Rise Through This Weekend in Riverside County

The mercury could soar back into triple digits Thursday in parts of Riverside County, and temperatures will rise throughout the County heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will build Thursday through Saturday, but no monsoonal moisture is expected to accompany the system, forecasters said.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 104 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 100 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 99 in Riverside, 89 in Temecula and 98 in Hemet.

The mercury will continue to rise over the next two days, with temperatures expected to reach 101 in Riverside Friday and Saturday and the heat in the Coachella Valley expected to peak at 108 on Saturday, according to the NWS.

Cooling centers are open daily across the county, providing residents who do not live in climate-controlled environments a free, cool space to relax until the evening hours. A complete list of cooling centers is available at https://www.capriverside.org/Portals/0/PDF/Cool/2019_Cool_Center_Directory_7_10 _2019.pdf.

A deep trough of low pressure is expected to move south along the West Coast by the end of the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures Sunday through the middle of next week, forecasters said.