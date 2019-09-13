Riverside County Average Gas Price Drops Slightly For Sixth Time in Seven Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped four-tenths of a cent Friday to $3.582, the sixth slight decrease in seven days following an eight-day streak of increases totaling 10.2 cents.

The average price has dropped 1.2 cents over the past seven days, including three-tenths of a cent on both Wednesday and Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Despite the recent decreases, the average price is 4.8 cents more than month ago and 2.4 cents higher than one year ago. It has risen 31.4 cents since the start of the year.