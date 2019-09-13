Charges Possible Against Suspect in Palm Desert Double Homicide

Felony charges are expected to be filed Friday against a 32-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people in a Palm Desert home.

Frank Scott Castro III was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of murder.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the house in the 43000 block of West Calle Las Brisas, just east of Warner Trail, shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of shots fired.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Thurm said that Castro was standing at the front of the property and was taken into custody without a struggle. The patrolmen searched inside the house and found the two gunshot victims, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible motive for the attack was not disclosed.

Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the unit at 951-955-2777.

Castro has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.