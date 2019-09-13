You Ask. We Investigate. No A.C. Home Warranty Nightmare

“I’m not able to sleep and, you know it’s just been miserable,” says Judy Wilson Smith.

Her air conditioning has been broken for days and it’s been over 100 degrees this week in Indio. She’s 80-years-old and not sure how much longer she can take it.

“You can die with this and like I said I had an extreme headache yesterday so I was concerned going through the entire weekend,” she says.

Her little dogs are having a hard time coping with the extreme heat too.

Adding to the misery she’s been going back and forth for days with National Fidelity Home Warranty to try to get it fixed.

“To me it’s like a scam because everything changes with whoever you’re taking with,” she says.

She says the last time they were out, she paid $75.00 and weren’t able to fix it, they did put this cinder block on it.

“I think it’s comical,” she says.

Then they told her she had to pay $500.00 to get it fixed.

“And I said, ‘I don’t have $500.00 dollars that’s why I give you $600.00 dollars a year so that you’ll take care of this problem when I have it.'”

She says they sold her the warranty with promises if it couldn’t be fixed it would be replaced.

We reached out to National Fidelity Home Warranty through several phone numbers and over social media. They did respond quickly on their Facebook page and told us a customer service representative would get back to us. We have yet to get that phone call.

We hope they fix this issue soon. We will stay on top of this story.