Desert Hot Springs Community Celebrates Mexican Independence Day

The community of Desert Hot Springs came together at the Miracle Springs Resort and Spa to celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sunday. The resort sponsored the event.

The inaugural event was put on by the Community Arts Foundation of Desert Hot Springs and the non profit dance company Conny Belly’s. The balet folkorico brought tradition and color.

“It’s really a big celebration it makes me really feel proud of who I am and the culture I grew up with, the culture I’m creating and just the few generations that i’m teaching to be proud of what they are and to keep dancing,” says Samantha Rodriguez who is the balet folklorico instructor.

It shows that this is more than a performance for these children.

“I feel proud of that … because my family and my uncles and my aunts come from Mexico and we celebrate that culture and tradition,” says Fermin Emiliano Rodriguez, who did a solo performance in full Mexican folk regalia.

What’s a celebration without traditional Mexican dishes? They had a long spread with mole and posole, all homemade by community members.

Adam Sanchez with the Community Arts Foundation says this kicks off several events that will include crowing the first official Queen of Desert Hot Springs and her royal court and Dia De Los Muertos.

Sanchez says this celebration is a long time coming and hopes this is only the beginning, “Celebrating culture you know and hopefully down the road you know this will grow bigger and bigger and it gives us a chance to show the Latino culture and the proud roots we have in the community.”