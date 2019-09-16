Dry Weather, Possible Lightning Create Increased Fire Risk in Riverside County

Warm and dry conditions will increase the danger of fire throughout Riverside County Monday and dry lightning is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A trough of low pressure moving in from the north will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day in Riverside County, NWS Meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

“There is a slight chance of thunderstorms today and an even slighter chance of rain associated with those storms,” Miller said.

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in the mountains and deserts Monday, and humidity levels could fall below 20% Monday afternoon, he said.

The chance of measurable precipitation is less than 20% Monday throughout the county.

The NWS warned that dry lightning strikes could ignite vegetation and high winds could spread those flames quickly.

High temperatures Monday could reach 105 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 101 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 91 in Riverside, 72 in Idyllwild, 84 in Temecula and 90 in Hemet.

The winds are expected to die down over night everywhere except the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and temperatures will decrease through the end of the week, with Thursday expected to be the coolest day, Miller said.