Flames Burning in Bautista Canyon East of Hemet

About 150 firefighters were working Sunday to clear vegetation around a growing brush fire in Bautista Canyon east of Hemet, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 7:26 p.m. off Bautista Road and Tripp Flats west of Lake Hemet, US Forest Service officials said.

By 9:51 p.m. the fire had grown to 163 acres with no containment but no evacuations or structure threats, officials said.

A night-flying helicopter was assigned to the blaze and CalFire sent personnel to assist in the fight, officials said. They estimated the blaze had a potential to grow to 500 acres.

Bautista Canyon Road was closed.