Riverside County Gas Prices Rises Following Recent Decreases

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose seven-tenths of a cent Monday to $3.589 after being unchanged the previous two days.

Monday’s increase wiped out most of the 1.2-cent decrease that occurred between Sept. 7 and Friday when the average price dropped six times in seven days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is a half-cent less than one week ago but 6.2 cents more than one month ago and 3.6 cents higher than one year ago. It has risen 33 cents since the start of the year.