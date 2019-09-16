Three Students Arrested at Desert Hot Springs High School for Making ‘Terrorist Threats’

Desert Hot Springs police arrested two male and one female student last night following investigation of a social media post over the weekend that threatened violence at the school.

The post was reported by a PSUSD staff member on Sunday, and school officials alerted police who immediately began an investigation and found enough evidence to make the arrests. According to police, the students, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, were booked into juvenile hall last evening and are being held on charges of making terrorist threats.

A press conference with DHSPD and PSUSD officials will be held today at 3:00 p.m. at the Carl May Community Center.

Desert Hot Springs High staff members were brought together for a meeting this morning to alert them to the arrests. Parents were called shortly after to share the information and ensure them that all safety precautions had been taken, security was and will continue to be enhanced, and any potential threat to the school has been averted at this time.

“We are grateful to the staff person who alerted one of our school principals to the social media post, our administrators who immediately reported the post to local police and our law enforcement officials for their immediate and thorough response,” said Supt. of Schools Dr. Sandra Lyon. “The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and any threats – whether perceived or actual – are taken seriously and responded to immediately.

“This incident serves as a reminder to our students and staff members about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that looks, sounds or feels suspicious,” Lyon added. “As a result of the sharing of information in an efficient and expedient manner, any potential threat was averted, and student and staff safety was not compromised.”