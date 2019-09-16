Woman Crashes into Indio Starbucks

A 71-year-old woman crashed her Mercedes into an Indio Starbucks Monday, but no one was hurt, police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Monroe Street and Avenue 42, according to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron.

Pictures from the scene show the Mercedes sedan partially wedged into a broken window and surrounded by toppled-over patio furniture.

A building inspector was sent to check out the structure and the coffee shop has since reopened, according to Guitron.

Alcohol did not appear to being a factor in the crash, he said.